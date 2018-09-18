Liverpool Vs. PSG: Reds Win Champions League Game On Roberto Firmino’s Late Goal

Roberto Firmino struck in stoppage time to snatch a 3-2 victory for Liverpool over Paris Saint-Germain in a pulsating UEFA Champions League encounter Tuesday at Anfield.

The Reds led 2-0 after 35 minutes of their opening Group C game, which was played out amid an electric atmosphere, thanks to Daniel Sturridge’s header and a James Milner penalty.

Thomas Meunier pulled one back for PSG before the interval and, after Firmino — who started as a substitute after sustaining an eye injury in Saturday’s 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur — had come on as a substitute, Kylian Mbappe leveled with just seven minutes left to play.

Kylian Mbappé is the 4th teenager, after Karim Benzema, Bojan and Obafemi Martins, to score a CL goal in 3 different seasons. #UCL #LIVPSG — Gracenote Live (@GracenoteLive) September 18, 2018

Jurgen Klopp’s side refused to settle for a point, however, and Firmino’s stunning, unerring, 92nd-minute finish saw them claim all three points.

Roberto Firmino has now scored 11 goals in his first 14 CL matches. Only Simone Inzaghi (12) scored more goals in his first 14 CL appearances. #UCL #LIVPSG — Gracenote Live (@GracenoteLive) September 18, 2018

