Liverpool Vs. PSG: Reds Win Champions League Game On Roberto Firmino’s Late Goal

Roberto Firmino struck in stoppage time to snatch a 3-2 victory for Liverpool over Paris Saint-Germain in a pulsating UEFA Champions League encounter Tuesday at Anfield.
The Reds led 2-0 after 35 minutes of their opening Group C game, which was played out amid an electric atmosphere, thanks to Daniel Sturridge’s header and a James Milner penalty.
Thomas Meunier pulled one back for PSG before the interval and, after Firmino — who started as a substitute after sustaining an eye injury in Saturday’s 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur — had come on as a substitute, Kylian Mbappe leveled with just seven minutes left to play.
Jurgen Klopp’s side refused to settle for a point, however, and Firmino’s stunning, unerring, 92nd-minute finish saw them claim all three points.
Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com
Powered by WordPress.com VIP