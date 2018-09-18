Liverpool FC

Liverpool Vs. PSG: Reds Win Champions League Game On Roberto Firmino’s Late Goal

by on Tue, Sep 18, 2018 at 5:28PM

Roberto Firmino struck in stoppage time to snatch a 3-2 victory for Liverpool over Paris Saint-Germain in a pulsating UEFA Champions League encounter Tuesday at Anfield.

The Reds led 2-0 after 35 minutes of their opening Group C game, which was played out amid an electric atmosphere, thanks to Daniel Sturridge’s header and a James Milner penalty.

Thomas Meunier pulled one back for PSG before the interval and, after Firmino — who started as a substitute after sustaining an eye injury in Saturday’s 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur — had come on as a substitute, Kylian Mbappe leveled with just seven minutes left to play.

Jurgen Klopp’s side refused to settle for a point, however, and Firmino’s stunning, unerring, 92nd-minute finish saw them claim all three points.

Click to read more about Liverpool vs. PSG >>

Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com

TMZ logo

© 2018 NESN

Partner of USATODAY Sports Digital Properties