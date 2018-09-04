Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah Finalist For FIFA Best Men’s Player Award

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is on the shortlist for FIFA’s Best Men’s Player of 2018 alongside Luka Modric and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Egyptian scored 44 goals for the Reds in his debut season to help the club secure a second consecutive top-four finish in the Premier League and reach the UEFA Champions League final.

Salah also represented his country at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, scoring twice as the Pharaohs were eliminated after the group stage in Russia.

The 26-year-old is in contention with Modric and Ronaldo for the prize after an initial 10-man shortlist was whittled down and revealed Monday.

Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com