LSU Vs. Auburn Live Stream: Watch College Football Game Online

The first major SEC game of the season is Saturday in Baton Rouge when No. 12 LSU hosts No. 7 Auburn.
Both teams are 2-0 after impressive Week 1 victories. Auburn beat Washington 21-16 in its season opener, while LSU earned a convincing 33-17 win over Miami in its first game.
The winner of this game could emerge as No. 1 Alabama’s toughest competition in the SEC West.
Here’s how and when to watch Auburn vs. LSU:
Start Time: Saturday, Sept. 15 at 3:30 p.m. ET
TV Channel: CBS
Live Stream: FuboTV
