Manchester City Vs. Lyon Live Stream: Watch Champions League Game Online

by on Wed, Sep 19, 2018 at 10:59AM

Manchester City has achieved lots of domestic success in recent seasons, but success in the UEFA Champions League mostly has eluded them.

The defending Premier League champions begin their new Champions League quest Wednesday when they host French club Lyon at the Etihad Stadium. Lyon advanced to the semifinal of the Champions League during the 2009-10 season, but it hasn’t done much damage in this competition since that impressive run.

Here’s how and when to watch Manchester City vs. Lyon online:

When: Wednesday, Sept. 19, at 3 p.m. ET
Live Stream: B/R Live

