Marcus Morris Confidently Doubles Down On Celtics’ Second Unit Hype

There’s a lot of buzz surrounding the Boston Celtics heading into the 2018-19 NBA season, but the chatter isn’t being limited to Kyrie Irving, Gordon Hayward and Jayson Tatum.

The Celtics’ bench is poised to be one of the more entertaining facets of the team in the upcoming campaign. With the unit’s combination of grittiness, versatility and unapologetic personalities, you can expect the C’s reserves to put on a show on a game-by-game basis.

Marcus Morris has been spearheading the hype surrounding the green’s bench weeks ahead of Opening Night, even giving the motley crew the nickname BWA (Bench With Attitude). The veteran forward has the utmost confidence in the green’s second unit, and he heightened his braggadocio following the Celtics’ preseason game against the Charlotte Hornets on Friday.

“We’re going out there, playing the best we can,” Morris said, per NBC Sports Boston’s A. Sherrod Blakely. “But at the same time, he’s (Terry Rozier) a starting point guard in this league. I feel like I’m a starting 3 (small forward) or 4 (power forward) in this league. Nobody can do nothing with us. It’s going to be a long, long season for opposing second units.”

Given the impressive depth the Celtics possess, it’s tough to blame Morris for feeling this way.

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports