Marcus Morris Gives Nickname To Celtics’ Bench Ahead Of 2018-19 Season

The Boston Celtics feature one of the strongest rosters in all of the NBA, as their talent goes far beyond their starting five.

This was put on display last season when the Celtics answered the bell after both Gordon Hayward and Kyrie Irving went down with injuries. Now, with Boston expected to be fully healthy heading into the 2018-19 campaign, it’s going to be tough to jump on the green at any point during a game, even with starters resting.

Marcus Morris is poised to be a pillar of the Celtics’ bench for a second straight season, and during Monday’s media day, the veteran forward provided Boston’s motley crew of reserves with a nickname.

Marcus Morris: "I call us BWA… Bench With Attitude" — John Karalis 🇬🇷 (@RedsArmy_John) September 24, 2018

BWA — Marcus Morris (@MookMorris2) September 24, 2018

The nickname definitely is filling, as the Celtics’ bench features a handful of gritty players including Morris, Terry Rozier, Aron Baynes and, of course, Marcus Smart. This unit, as well as the rest of the reserves, will be critical for Boston as head coach Brad Stevens looks to distribute minutes.

So aside from their actual basketball talents, expect Morris and Co. to bring a whole lot of attitude each time they touch the floor.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports