Marcus Morris Sends Message To Opposing Teams’ Second Units Ahead Of Season

The Celtics are going to feature one of the strongest starting fives in the NBA this season, but Boston’s high-end talent doesn’t stop there.

The C’s also feature tremendous depth, which was put on display last season after both Gordon Hayward and Kyrie Irving went down with season-ending injuries. Now, with both players healthy, it will tough to take advantage of the green at any point during a game, even with the starters on the bench.

Marcus Morris is poised to be one of the leaders of Boston’s bench, and he’s even given the unit a nickname based on their grittiness. And after the Celtics’ training session Wednesday, the veteran forward expounded on his expectations for the C’s reserves.

Marcus Morris lays out the BWA’s mission statement for the 2018-19 season: “When our second unit comes in, if their second unit’s not ready, you’re getting your ass busted, you know what I’m saying? That’s what it’s going to be." — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) September 26, 2018

Message sent.

With a second unit that also consists of Terry Rozier, Marcus Smart, Daniel Theis and Aron Baynes, among others, Morris has every right to be confident.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports