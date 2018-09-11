Marcus Peters Copies Cousin Marshawn Lynch’s Famous Touchdown Celebration

Marcus Peters apparently sees nothing wrong with a little familial flattery.

The Los Angeles Rams cornerback copied Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch’s unique touchdown celebration Monday night during the teams’ Week 1 game. One player borrowing moves from another usually isn’t noteworthy, but this is because Peters and Lynch are cousins. Furthermore, Peters performed Lynch’s crotch-grabbing celebration on his cousin’s turf at Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum after clinching the Rams’ win by returning an interception for a touchdown with just over two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

Marcus Peters did the Marshawn celebration 👀 📺 ESPN #LARvsOAKpic.twitter.com/mO6cWNUAus — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 11, 2018

Lynch’s celebration became part of NFL lore in 2010 when he did during the Seattle Seahawks’ win over the New Orleans Saints in the playoffs.

While Peters might face NFL discipline for the celebration, most viewers understood the spirit in which the Oakland, Calif., native apparently performed it.

Oakland native Marcus Peters (and Marshawn’s cousin) with the dagger pick 6. Sheesh. — Fallon (@FallonSmithTV) September 11, 2018

Had no idea Marcus Peters & Marshawn Lynch we’re cousins.. Makes sense now cause at first I was thinking what fool would have the audacity to mock my guy lol — Thinzel Washington (@GeeMoe24) September 11, 2018

Marcus. Peters. Pick 6. Does a tribute to his cousin Marshawn Lynch as he leaps into the end zone. Wow. — Myles Simmons (@MylesASimmons) September 11, 2018

Marcus Peters with a pick 6. Always shows out in Oakland — Terez A. Paylor (@TerezPaylor) September 11, 2018

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images