Markieff Morris Claims Celtics ‘Never’ Have Been Better Than Wizards

Markieff Morris fired up the hot take cannon at Washington Wizards media day.

Markieff, the twin brother of Boston Celtics forward Marcus Morris, had a sizzler Monday when detailing his outlook for the Eastern Conference.

The Wizards forward claimed that the Celtics are not better than the Wizards, and not just in the upcoming campaign, but in seasons past as well.

Morris: "I think we the number one team. Raptors are going through a little bit, they changed up DeMar DeRozan. Other than that, Boston has never been better than us. Internally we don't think they were better than us last year. But we just got to play up to our ability." — HoopDistrict (@HoopDistrictDC) September 24, 2018

Marcus was asked about his brother’s comments, but he wasn’t taking the bait.

Marcus Morris' response with a laugh: "No comment…If it wasn’t my brother, I’d have a reaction. Guess that’s how he feels." https://t.co/r1vwGXz6M8 — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) September 24, 2018

Claiming that you haven’t played up to your potential is one thing, but asserting you’re better than a team that’s been far more successful than yours during your tenure is another. There’s no doubting that the Wizards have plenty of talent, but they’ve yet to display it in a meaningful enough way for Markieff Morris to be taken seriously when launching those types of harpoons.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports Images