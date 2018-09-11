Marshawn Lynch’s Surprising High School Picture Becomes Instant Meme

Photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images

ESPN knew what it was doing when it shared Marshawn Lynch’s high-school picture with the world.

An old photo of the Oakland Raiders running back shocked NFL fans who were watching “Monday Night Football” on ESPN. Lynch, who now sports dreadlocks and a sometimes-trimmed goatee, looked different in high school. Much different.

Please make high school Marshawn Lynch a meme pic.twitter.com/v0dffl27Sh — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 11, 2018

Naturally, internet users had a field day with Lynch’s picture. Some obviously compared him to Steve Urkel of “Family Matters.” Others were a little more clever.

How I am in the group chat with my boys vs. the group chat with my family pic.twitter.com/e4PRI02iEQ — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 11, 2018

Marshawn Lynch looked like a State Farm agent in high school and the Internet had jokes: https://t.co/ggaz14BAgk pic.twitter.com/dZ7TRaCdVi — The Root (@TheRoot) September 11, 2018

Young Marshawn returning library book on time: "I'm just here so I don't get fined." — kevin (@clutcchhh) September 11, 2018

Before first Jon Gruden practice vs after first Jon Gruden practice — Patrick Andres (@PAndres2001) September 11, 2018

Are you sure that's not my IT guy? — Sports Nerd (@Sports_Nerd_) September 11, 2018

When you meet her vs when you meet her parents — Rob Myers (@CBRivera2) September 11, 2018

Some users used the fuss over Lynch’s photo to remind us of the arc of his academic and professional careers.

People are flipping out over Marshawn Lynch's nerdy high school photo like the man didn't go to the elite flagship of the University of California system. — I am not Jean-Claude Van Damme (@Not_JCVD) September 11, 2018

Cal Berkley grad, who saved every sdime of his NFL salary before he retired. Opened up his own business. Has since returned to the NFL. Is that meme enough for you. — Raymond Murray jr (@MurrayRmjr2654) September 11, 2018

And this is why we don’t judge books by their covers.