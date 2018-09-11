NFL

Marshawn Lynch’s Surprising High School Picture Becomes Instant Meme

by on Tue, Sep 11, 2018 at 10:36AM
Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch

Photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images

ESPN knew what it was doing when it shared Marshawn Lynch’s high-school picture with the world.

An old photo of the Oakland Raiders running back shocked NFL fans who were watching “Monday Night Football” on ESPN. Lynch, who now sports dreadlocks and a sometimes-trimmed goatee, looked different in high school. Much different.

Naturally, internet users had a field day with Lynch’s picture. Some obviously compared him to Steve Urkel of “Family Matters.” Others were a little more clever.

Some users used the fuss over Lynch’s photo to remind us of the arc of his academic and professional careers.

And this is why we don’t judge books by their covers.

