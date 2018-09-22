Martellus Bennett Thinks This Patriot Will Benefit Most From Josh Gordon Addition

The New England Patriots pulled off what could become the biggest move of the NFL season when they swung a deal to acquire wide receiver Josh Gordon from the Cleveland Browns.

Gordon has a ton of talent, but hasn’t been able to stay on the field due to a number of substance-abuse-related suspensions. If he can stay on the field, the 27-year-old has the ability to give Tom Brady and the Patriots’ offense a game-changing vertical weapon it hasn’t had since Randy Moss.

If the Baylor product succeeds in New England, former Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett knows who will benefit the most from his presence, and no, it’s not the 41-year-old quarterback.

“But the thing about Josh is, you can just tell him, ‘run deep! Just go deep!,” Bennett continued. “You know, I think about last week when they played against the Jaguars, that they kind of did some things to (Rob Gronkowski). But I think this is going to take some pressure off of Gronk, allow Gronk to get a little bit more of them one-on-ones, now that they got another guy who can take off the top of the defenses, I think it’s going to do more for Gronk and the whole offense overall. So I know Gronk is super excited about this pick up, and if it works out, you could see a big game from Gronk this week and moving on forward through the season, he can continue to do what he does, and I think Gronk is gonna open up for Josh and Julian Edelman is back in a few weeks. ”

Gordon has been limited in his first few practices with the Patriots, but he reportedly is expected to make his debut Sunday night against the Detroit Lions.

Thumbnail photo via Orlando Ramirez/USA TODAY Sports Images