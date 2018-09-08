Mass. Jeweler Trolls NFL With Controversial ‘Take A Knee’ Billboard

A Sturbridge, Mass., jeweler’s attempt at trolling the NFL-national anthem controversy has backfired — in a big way.

Scott A. Garieri, owner of Garieri Jewelers in Sturbridge, recently put up a billboard that shows a picture of man proposing to a woman while on a football field. The billboard also includes the message,“If you’re going to take a knee this season please have a ring in your hand!”

See the billboard for yourself in the following Facebook post from Boston 25 News:

Harmless joke, right?

Well…

“People have said they’re going to urinate on our property, vomit on our showcases, and I was told to kill myself,” Alexandria L. O’Brien, Garieri’s daughter, told the Worcester Telegram on Wednesday. “I am not going to kill myself. I can assure you that. And the billboard is not coming down.

“Everybody is entitled to their own opinion. But when you tell someone to go kill themself, you have absolutely crossed the line.”

O’Brien told the Telegram that the social media backlash started when Rev. Laura E. Everett, the executive director of the Massachusetts Council of Churches, shared a photo of the billboard on her Facebook page. Rev. Everett captioned the post by writing, “In case we’ve forgotten about racism in New England… It’s stunning to flip the NFL (Black Lives Matter) protests, and turn it into a racist marketing opportunity.”

Garieri, who, along with his daughter, is a self-proclaimed supporter of United States President Donald Trump, disagrees with Rev. Everett’s assessment of the billboard.

“It’s promoting love. It’s promoting getting engaged,” Garieri, who also said he’s received death threats, told the Telegram. “For the last 200 years people have been getting on one knee to get engaged. With this billboard, we blended two things: taking a knee to get engaged and people taking a knee at the football games.

“ … I stand behind it 100 percent. It was not ever made to make any racist connotation to it. We took a play of words and put a little spin on it.”

Much like Trump, Garieri is no fan of NFL players kneeling during the playing of “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

“What they’re doing is disrespecting the national anthem,” he said. “We have veterans that have fought hard and gave their lives so these people have the right to cry about my billboard. When you disrespect the national anthem, you disrespect the country, and I take offense with that.

“There are other ways to fight racial inequalities. To me, that’s not the way to do it.”

Hey, everyone is entitled to their opinion. But it’s important to remeber that NFL players aren’t protesting the the flag nor the anthem — they’re protesting what they see as racial injustice in the U.S.

(Reminder: Rosa Parks wasn’t protesting a bus.)

Still, regardless of which side you’re on in this increasingly tired debate, there’s no justification for sending violent threats to anyone, especially over a joke. Furthermore, doing so undoubtedly is a worse offense than a tongue-in-cheek marketing gimmick.

Remember when this controversy was on life support a year ago? Those were the days.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports Images