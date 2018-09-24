Matt Barnes Confident In Red Sox Bullpen, Himself Ahead Of Postseason

The Boston Red Sox bullpen certainly has been a topic of discussion as of late.

After Drew Pomeranz gave up the game-winning run in Saturday’s 5-4 loss to the Cleveland Indians while Joe Kelly seemingly has been in a slump since July, questions arose about which Boston relievers will make the postseason roster and who will be the bridge man to closer Craig Kimbrel.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora has expressed confidence in his bullpen, even saying he knows who will be the setup men come October. Matt Barnes mirrors the skipper’s optimistic attitude about the relievers, even though the club has five blown saves in the month of September, tied with the Oakland Athletics for a league-worst.

But just how confident is Barnes?

“Very. Very. It’s that simple,” Barnes said via MassLive’s Christopher Smith. “I don’t think anybody in this room has a doubt.”

Barnes slowly is working his way back from hip inflammation, but he’s been a crucial part of the bullpen this season. And even though he’s seen limited action since early September, he feels it won’t hinder his performance come playoff time.

“You never know what to expect in the playoffs, really. You’ve gotta be prepared for everything,” Barnes said. “I don’t think I need to go a multiple-inning stint prior to then. If it happens in the playoffs, it happens and you just do it.”

The postseason begins for the Red Sox on Oct. 5, and it certainly sounds as if Barnes is ready to take on a long-inning relief role if necessary.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images