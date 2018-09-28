McCourty Twins Share Horror Stories Of Having To Cover Josh Gordon

The New England Patriots have been mostly tight-lipped about Josh Gordon over the last two weeks, but cornerback Jason McCourty opened up about his history with the wide receiver in a podcast with twin brother Devin.

Devin and Jason McCourty discussed Gordon at length on last week’s “Double Coverage with The McCourty Twins” podcast around the 21-minute mark.

Jason was teammates with Gordon last season with the Cleveland Browns. Jason recalled his first time practicing against the 6-foot-3, 225-pound wideout.

“For me, he showed up to work on time every day,” he said. “Obviously, from a talent standpoint, I remember the first week he came back, he couldn’t play that week, so he was a scout team receiver. Getting ready to play Cincinnati, in that game I was matched up to follow A.J. Green around the field. I remember I sent you a clip. They threw a fade up, and (Gordon) caught the ball right on top of my helmet like it was nothing and kept it going.”

Devin McCourty didn’t have an easier time covering Gordon back in 2013 when he caught seven passes for 151 yards with a touchdown.

“An extremely talented guy,” he said. “We played him in ’13, I think he finished with over 100 yards, he had an 80-yard touchdown. I was closing but buddy can run a little bit. I didn’t catch him, but I was running.”

Jason McCourty had nothing but praise for Gordon as a teammate.

“He was a joy to be around last year,” he said. “Just seemed like he was eager and ready to put the past behind him and move forward in his career, so it will be exciting to see what role he can carve out here. I think he’s just looking forward to playing football, an opportunity to play with some other talented players on offense, so I think that’s the most important thing.”

“‘Some other talented players on offense,'” Devin McCourty repeated, mocking his brother. “I mean, it’s Tom Brady. I don’t know why you have to say it like that.”

“Well, the GOAT,” Jason McCourty said. “Do we have to mention him? Obviously. I’m excited for (Gordon). I think he’s a player that can help.”

Devin McCourty believes the players in the Patriots’ locker room will make Gordon feel at home.

“I know every time we get a player here it’s like a huge story and then obviously with some of the things Josh Gordon has gone through, people will throw out all kind of things,” he said. “I’m excited to get him there. I know we have a great group of guys in the locker room, so I think that’s always a plus. Even when you came in, and you’ve been a captain before, you’ve been a leader, but I think even coming in our locker room, you see that.

“We have great guys in there, and that’s not to take anything away from you, but I’m always excited when we get guys in there and see the type of men we have in our locker room and how they carry themselves and all those things. I think our locker room will be a great fit for him and help him out with whatever he needs. I think as you learned, that’s what it’s all about for us whether it’s kids’ birthday parties on weekends or just talking to each other about life and being husbands and fathers.”

Gordon has a chance to make his Patriots debut Sunday against the Miami Dolphins after sitting out Week 3 with a hamstring injury.

