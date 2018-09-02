Meet 14 Newest Members Of 2018 Patriots Initial Active Roster

If you’re the type of New England Patriots fan that likes to skip the appetizers of player acquisition, training camp and preseason and get right to the main course of the regular season, then it’s time to catch up.

The Patriots’ 2018 season starts in a week, and the Patriots have 14 new players on their initial active roster who spent no time on their 53-man roster in 2017.

Learn a little bit about the new guys:

RB JEREMY HILL

The Patriots signed Hill as a free agent this offseason after he spent four seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals. He beat out Mike Gillislee for a roster spot after impressing in the preseason. The Patriots might need to rely on him early because of injuries to Rex Burkhead and rookie Sony Michel. Which leads us to…

RB SONY MICHEL

Michel was selected 31st overall in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Georgia. He missed most of the summer with a knee injury but returned to practice last week. Michel has the versatility to run, catch and block. But he needs to get back onto the game field first.

WR CORDARRELLE PATTERSON

The Patriots acquired Patterson in a trade with the Oakland Raiders this offseason. He’s one of the best kick returners in the NFL and likely will be used as a gadget option on offense. He’s currently the No. 3 receiver on the team while Julian Edelman serves a four-game suspension, so he might take on a bigger role early in the season.

TE RYAN IZZO

Izzo is expected to hit injured reserve with an undisclosed injury but could come back to help the team at midseason as a versatile in-line tight end. He was selected in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Florida State.

OT TRENT BROWN

Brown will be the Patriots’ starting left tackle this season after Nate Solder left for the New York Giants in free agency. He had beaten out Isaiah Wynn for the role even before the rookie suffered a season-ending torn Achilles. The Patriots got Brown from the San Francisco 49ers in a trade. He’s massive at a listed 6-foot-8, 380 pounds.

DE ADRIAN CLAYBORN

Clayborn was the Patriots’ biggest free-agent addition this offseason. He has a chance to start opposite Trey Flowers at right defensive end, where he’ll add some much needed pass rush.

DE KEIONTA DAVIS

Davis was signed as an undrafted free agent last summer but spent the 2017 season on the non-football injury list with a bulging disc in his neck. He’ll serve as defensive end depth.

DE DEREK RIVERS

Rivers was the Patriots’ top pick in the 2017 NFL Draft but the third-rounder missed his rookie season with a torn ACL. He’ll also serve as pass-rush depth.

DT DANNY SHELTON

The Patriots acquired Shelton in a trade with the Cleveland Browns. He has a chance to start at defensive tackle, where he’ll likely be a two-down run stuffer. He was selected in the first round of the 2015 NFL Draft.

LB JA’WHAUN BENTLEY

Bentley, a rookie out of Purdue, could be a two-down starting linebacker for the Patriots. He was selected in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft and had an impressive summer.

CB KEION CROSSEN

Crossen is one of the best athletes on the Patriots. He was selected in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of FCS Western Carolina.

CB DUKE DAWSON

Dawson was selected in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Florida. He didn’t play in the preseason as he nursed an injury, but he has potential as a slot cornerback.

CB JC JACKSON

Jackson is an undrafted free agent out of Maryland. He had the talent to be selected but went through some legal troubles in college. The Patriots have had an undrafted free agent make their roster now 15 years in a row.

CB/S JASON MCCOURTY

Devin’s twin brother was on the roster bubble after a shaky spring. Then he moved to safety and gave the Patriots some much-needed depth. He was acquired in a trade with the Browns after they were about to release him. He’ll be a backup at cornerback and safety.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images