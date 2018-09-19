Mets Expect Tim Tebow Continue Baseball Career, Return From Injury In 2019

Tim Tebow won’t let injury end his baseball career.

That’s the belief of New York Mets assistant general manager John Ricco, who said Tuesday he expects the former NFL quarterback to resume playing professional baseball in 2019, according to Newsday’s Tim Healey. Tebow’s season abruptly ended in July when he broke his hand during a game and subsequently underwent surgery to repair it. Prior to that he was steadily improving for the Double-A Binghamton Rumble Ponies and even earnd a spot in the the Eastern League All-Star Game.

“I’m sure that’s his last impression of himself,” Ricco said, per Healey. “I’d be surprised if he didn’t want to continue.”

Tebow hasn’t indicated to the Mets he plans to retire from baseball, according to Healey. His stated goal is to play for the big-league club, and he likely will begin next season with the Triple-A Syracuse Chiefs.

Thumbnail photo via Bob Karp/Daily Record/USA TODAY NETWORK