Mets’ Impressive Starting Rotation Good Foundation For Rebuild

The New York Mets have a lot of weaknesses to address before they are legitimate World Series contenders again, but they do have a solid foundation with their starting rotation.

Jacob deGrom and Noah Syndergaard are two of the best pitchers in all of Major League Baseball, and both are in the primes of their careers. deGrom will take the mound Sunday against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.

