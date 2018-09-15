Mets’ Noah Syndergaard (Cautiously) Lauds Fenway After Beating Red Sox

Noah Syndergaard is a big fan of Fenway Park — and who could blame him?

The New York Mets right-hander dominated the Boston Red Sox on Friday, giving up three hits while striking out six over seven scoreless innings in his team’s 8-0 victory. And after the game, the hard-throwing ace nervously heaped praise on Boston’s 106-year-old gem.

Check out this tweet:

So…..Fenway was a sureal ballpark to pitch in…..from a childhood dream perspective……As visiting pitcher on a team and city I love…..#dontfreakout — Noah Syndergaard (@Noahsyndergaard) September 15, 2018

What do you have to say to that, Phil Hughes?

As cool as it is to see a visiting player appreciate Fenway Park, Red Sox fans likely wish Syndergaard was somewhere else Friday night. Boston will look to get back in the win column when the two teams meet Saturday afternoon.