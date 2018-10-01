Mets’ Noah Syndergaard Shatters Bat By Swinging (And Missing) At Pitch

It’s not uncommon to see a bat get broken during a baseball game.

Whether the batter breaks his bat by hitting the ball or shatters it over his knee out of frustration, it’s something that’s seen multiple times throughout the season.

During Sunday’s game between the New York Mets and Miami Marlins, Noah Syndergaard’s bat was the latest victim of getting broken. But this time, it came in unusual fashion.

Take a look:

Perhaps that’s why they call the Mets pitcher Thor?

The New York dugout got a good laugh out of the situation, and the Mets finished off their 2018 campaign with a 1-0 win over the Marlins.

Thumbnail photo via Andy Marlin/USA TODAY Sports Images