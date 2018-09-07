Mets’ Todd Frazier Admits To Duping Umpire, Didn’t Make Diving Catch

Todd Frazier made what looked like an incredible diving catch into the stands against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday night.

Third base umpire Mark Wegner signaled for the out after the New York Mets third baseman held up the baseball — the only problem was the ball was one Frazier grabbed from a fan. Nobody seemed to notice, however, and the Mets went on to win, 4-2.

Speaking to reporters Wednesday, Frazier admitted he didn’t catch the ball, saying “sometimes you have to act out a little bit.”

"It's Hollywood, sometimes you have to act out a little bit"@FlavaFraz21 breaks down how he tricked an umpire with a rubber ball, and how he thought about giving it to Jacob deGrom to pitch pic.twitter.com/CFokpzPZER — SportsNet New York (@SNYtv) September 5, 2018

Who can blame Frazier for wanting to have a little fun this season? Considering the Mets are in the midst of a less-than-spectacular season, we think we’ll let this one slide.

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images