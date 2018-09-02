Miami Vs. LSU Live Stream: Watch College Football Game Online

One of the best opening week matchups of the 2018 college football season is No. 8 Miami vs. No. 25 LSU at AT&T Stadium on Sunday night.
Miami went 10-3 last season under head coach Mark Richt, but each of those three losses came at the end of the season. LSU went 9-4 and lost to Notre Dame in the Citrus Bowl.
So, both teams have a lot to prove entering this showdown, and the loser will take a huge hit on the road to the College Football Playoff.
Here’s how and when to watch Miami vs. LSU:
Start Time: Sunday, Sept. 2 at 7:30 p.m. ET
TV Channel: ABC
Live Stream: WatchESPN
