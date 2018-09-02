College Football

Miami Vs. LSU Live Stream: Watch College Football Game Online

by on Sun, Sep 2, 2018 at 4:00PM

One of the best opening week matchups of the 2018 college football season is No. 8 Miami vs. No. 25 LSU at AT&T Stadium on Sunday night.

Miami went 10-3 last season under head coach Mark Richt, but each of those three losses came at the end of the season. LSU went 9-4 and lost to Notre Dame in the Citrus Bowl.

So, both teams have a lot to prove entering this showdown, and the loser will take a huge hit on the road to the College Football Playoff.

Here’s how and when to watch Miami vs. LSU:

Start Time: Sunday, Sept. 2 at 7:30 p.m. ET
TV Channel: ABC
Live Stream: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Matt Stamey/USA TODAY Sports Images

TMZ logo

© 2018 NESN

Partner of USATODAY Sports Digital Properties