Michael Kopech, Ex-Red Sox Prized Prospect, Needs Tommy John Surgery

Michael Kopech’s promising Major League Baseball career has hit a major road block.

The Chicago White Sox pitcher likely will undergo Tommy John surgery after a tear was found in his right Ulnar Collateral Ligament, the team announced Friday. The 22-year-old, who made is MLB debut in August, would miss the entire 2019 season.

Kopech, along with infielder Yoan Moncada, was a key piece in the 2016 trade that sent star left-hander Chris Sale to the Boston Red Sox.

Michael Kopech will likely undergo Tommy John surgery after tests revealed a tear in his UCL. He is expected to be ready for Spring Training in 2020. He will receive a second opinion in the days coming to confirm today’s diagnosis. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) September 7, 2018

Considered one of the top pitching prospects in all of baseball, Kopech possesses some truly electric stuff, including a fastball that can touch — and exceed — 100 mph. And although every pitcher dreads Tommy John surgery, the reality is many return from the procedure stronger than they were before.

In four starts this season, Kopech went 1-1 with a 5.02 ERA while posting 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.

Thumbnail photo via Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports Images