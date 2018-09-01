Michigan Vs. Notre Dame Live Stream: Watch College Football Game Online

Week 1 of the 2018 college football season has some tremendous games, but the most anticipated matchup might be No. 14 Michigan going on the road to play No. 12 Notre Dame in a battle between legendary programs.
Both teams have little room for error in their quest to reach the College Football Playoff, meaning the loser of this game could see its hopes of making the four-team tournament all but erased. The winner will receive bragging rights and a huge none-conference win that’ll bolster its playoff resumé.
Here’s how and when to watch Michigan vs. Notre Dame:
Start Time: Saturday, Sept. 1 at 7:30 p.m. ET
TV Channel: NBC
Live Stream: NBC Sports Live
