MLB Ballpark Worker Arrested After Video Shows Him Spitting On Pizza

A Comerica Park employee recently crossed a major sanitary line, and now is paying the price.

A video surfaced Friday on Instagram that shows a food service worker identified as 20-year-old Jaylon Kerley spitting on a pizza intended for customers. The incident occurred during a game between the Detroit Tigers and the Kansas City Royals.

Kerley since has been fired, arrested and, on Tuesday, arraigned on felony and misdemeanor food violations, according to The Associated Press.

You can click here to watch the (admittedly gross) video.

Kerley’s felony charge carries a maximum possible sentence of four years in prison, according to The Press.

He also must be tested for infectious diseases.

Thumbnail photo via Rick Osentoski/USA TODAY Sports Images