MLB Odds: Red Sox Host Astros In Clash Of World Series Odds Favorites

The Boston Red Sox will be looking to establish their first four-game winning streak since mid-August when they open a marquee three-game weekend series with the American League West-leading Houston Astros on Friday as a -110 wager on the MLB odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Boston returns home after wrapping up a seven-game road trip with a three-game sweep of the National League East-leading Atlanta Braves, and is unbeaten in four straight on home turf heading into Friday night’s Astros vs. Red Sox betting matchup at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox needed a huge late-game comeback to complete the sweep of the Braves, scoring eight runs over the final two innings of Wednesday’s series finale to eke out a narrow 9-8 victory as +155 underdogs. The win capped a high-scoring visit to Atlanta, with the Red Sox outscoring the Braves by a 22-11 margin over their three contests.

The team now has won seven of its past nine, a run that began with a two-game sweep of the visiting Miami Marlins last week. However, the Red Sox have struggled to maintain momentum over the past month, failing to win four in a row during an 11-9 run that began Aug. 15.

But the Red Sox’s recent middling performance has had little impact on their World Series odds. Boston continues to lead the way as a +350 favorite to raise the hardware in October, but remains closely trailed by the defending champion Astros, who sit at +400.

The Astros arrive in Boston on a high after posting a dominating 9-1 victory over Minnesota as -224 home chalk Wednesday to complete a three-game sweep of the fast-fading Twins. With the win, the Astros maintain a torrid pace that has seen them post wins in 12 of their past 15 to remain three games up on the second-place Oakland Athletics atop the AL West standings.

Houston has held opponents to three or fewer runs on four occasions during a five-game win streak on the road, a trend the club continued by surrendering just nine total runs over their past five.

This weekend marks the second meeting of the season between these two teams. The Red Sox rallied to record wins in their past two matchups to earn the split in their four-game visit to Houston in early June. However, the Astros have held the upper hand in recent dates at Fenway, winning four of six, according to the OddsShark MLB Database, capped by a series-ending 5-4 victory in Game 4 of last year’s American League Division Series.

