MLB Odds: Red Sox Open Series With Blue Jays As Heavy Betting Favorites

The Boston Red Sox will try to rebound from a shaky performance in their three-game weekend series with the visiting Houston Astros when they return to action Tuesday in the first of three dates with the Toronto Blue Jays as -290 favorites on the MLB odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

The Red Sox needed a ninth-inning rally Sunday to claim a 6-5 victory over the Astros as -117 chalk, avoiding a sweep at the hands of the Astros in their first series loss on home turf in over three months. Sunday’s win improved Boston to 5-5 over its past 10 home dates, but the club has surrendered at least five runs in each of their past five games going into Tuesday night’s Blue Jays vs. Red Sox betting matchup at Fenway Park.

Boston’s middling home performance extends its most inconsistent stretch since early in the season. The Red Sox have compiled a 10-10 record in their past 20 overall contests, but continue to own the best record in the majors and maintain a comfortable lead over the second-place New York Yankees in the American League East standings.

The club also maintains a reduced edge over Houston atop the World Series odds, pegged at +375 chalk while the Astros follow closely at +400.

But while the Red Sox have looked ordinary at times over the past month, the team’s two biggest stars continue to make strong bids for AL MVP consideration. After going 7-for-11 with three doubles and four runs scored against Houston last weekend, Mookie Betts continues to lead all AL hitters with a .342 average, lifting him to a -235 favorite on the AL MVP odds.

JD Martinez’s long ball Sunday was just his third in his past 23 outings. However, Martinez remains second in the AL with 40 home runs, and continues to lead the junior circuit with 121 RBI while trailing only Betts with a .331 average. With his Triple Crown hopes still alive, Martinez is pegged at +500 on the AL MVP odds, behind only Betts and Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout, who has dipped to +450 following an injury-plagued August.

The Blue Jays travel to Boston as +260 underdogs after posting a 6-2 win as +168 home underdogs Sunday to earn a split in their four-game weekend set with Cleveland.

The win marked just Toronto’s fifth in its past 14 games. The Blue Jays are also a meagre 2-8 in their past 10 road dates, and have posted just one victory in their past eight contests at Fenway Park, according to the OddsShark MLB Database.

