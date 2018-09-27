MLB Odds: Red Sox Slight Underdogs In Season-Ending Series Vs. Yankees

The Boston Red Sox will be looking to close out their regular season schedule on a winning note when they open a three-game series with the New York Yankees on Friday as +110 underdogs on the MLB odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Boston enjoyed a day off on Thursday after falling 10-3 to the visiting Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday as -340 chalk, ending a two-game win streak and extending its middling run of 4-5 in nine games ahead of Friday night’s Yankees vs. Red Sox betting matchup at Fenway Park.

While the Red Sox already have clinched top spot in the American League East and home-field advantage in the playoffs, the team will be eager to avoid a repeat of the season-ending letdowns that preceded their early exits from the postseason in each of the past two years. The team closed out each of the past two seasons on 2-5 runs, and recorded just one victory in seven playoff contests during that stretch.

But despite their current struggles and recent historical trends, the Red Sox remain perched as +333 favorites on the World Series odds.

A pair of Boston players also sit atop the list of favorites on the AL MVP odds. With 12 hits over his past four outings, Mookie Betts has cemented his lead in the AL batting race, lifting his average to an impressive .346. The Red Sox outfielder has helped his own cause with three home runs and eight RBIs during that stretch, and now is pegged as a heavy -235 favorite to claim AL MVP honors.

Betts is trailed by Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout, who sits second at +450, while Red Sox slugger J.D. Martinez remains a solid +500 bet despite a recent power outage that has limited him to just four home runs in his past 30 outings.

While Betts and Martinez lead a Red Sox attack that has generated over 7 1/2 runs per game in their past seven, the club has struggled at times to contain opposing hitters, surrendering 5.6 runs per game over their past eight games.

Things get no easier as the Yankees arrive in town pegged as -125 road favorites. New York hitters have caught fire in the waning days of the regular season, racking up 6.7 runs per game during a 7-3 run, capped by Thursday’s lopsided 12-1 win in Tampa Bay as -160 chalk.

However, the Yankees have been held to a single run on three occasions while going 1-6 in seven dates at Fenway Park this season.

