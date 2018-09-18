MLB Odds: Red Sox Underdogs In Tuesday’s Series Opener Against Yankees

The Boston Red Sox can claim a third straight American League East division title Tuesday when they open a three-game set with the New York Yankees as +127 road underdogs on the MLB odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

The Red Sox enjoyed a day off Monday after posting a 4-3 victory over the visiting New York Mets as -173 chalk Sunday. With the win, Boston improved to 6-1 in its past seven contests, further extending its lead over the Yankees atop the AL East to 11.5 games going into Tuesday night’s Red Sox vs. Yankees betting matchup at Yankee Stadium.

In addition to being on the verge of clinching the AL East pennant, the Red Sox also can set a new franchise record for regular-season wins this week. Currently perched with the best record in the majors at 103-47, Boston needs just three more victories to top the existing record of 105 wins, set way back in 1912.

However, the team must first overcome some recent inconsistency on the road, where they have gone 5-6 in their past 11 outings after avoiding consecutive road defeats since June.

The team also will be looking to avoid the letdown that marked last season’s stretch run. The Red Sox fell to defeat in five of their final seven contests last year, needing a victory in their penultimate outing to clinch first place in the AL East before bowing out in the postseason with a four-game American League Division Series loss to the Houston Astros.

But despite the team’s dismal playoff performance over the past two years, Boston continues to lead the way on the World Series odds, sitting just ahead of the Astros as +350 favorites.

While the Red Sox continue their march toward history, the Yankees look for answers after dropping two of three to Toronto, capped by Sunday’s 3-2 loss to the Blue Jays as heavy -215 favorites. Pegged as -137 chalk for Tuesday’s contest, New York has stumbled since seeing a 15-5 run halted in late August, going 9-11 in 20 outings since, including a 4-6 record on home turf.

The Yankees also were dominated in a visit to Fenway Park last month, getting outscored by a 28-13 margin in Boston’s four-game sweep, according to the OddsShark MLB Database. However, New York maintains a home record of 49-26, second only to Boston in the majors this season, and has held the upper hand in recent home dates with the Red Sox, going 7-3 in 10 matchups since last September, highlighted by a pair of series wins earlier this season.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images