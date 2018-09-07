MLB Rumors: Brandon Phillips Had Interest From Multiple MLB Teams While With PawSox

Brandon Phillips’ Boston Red Sox tenure got off to a smashing start, but it sounds like there was a chance it almost never got off the ground.

After beginning the season unsigned, the veteran infielder joined the Sox on a minor-league contract in late June, playing the remainder of the minor league season with Triple-A Pawtucket. He shredded Triple-A competition before getting a September call-up to the big club, making his mark in his debut with a go-ahead ninth-inning homer Wednesday in a 9-8 win over the Atlanta Braves.

Phillips made clear in his first media availability since getting called up that he wanted to see things through with the Red Sox, no matter how much interest he got elsewhere.

Well, according to WEEI.com’s Rob Bradford, citing an MLB source, Phillips was receiving a fair amount of interest while he torched minor league pitching.

“Per a major league source, multiple teams expressed interest in adding Phillips as the infielder’s time with Triple-A Pawtucket unfolded,” Bradford wrote. “But, as Phillips insinuated upon arriving with the Red Sox in Atlanta, he had a desire to finish what he started with Boston while not wanting to deviate from the program set forth by Sox.”

Phillips adds a nice veteran leadership to the clubhouse in addition to years of experience. What lies ahead for him the rest of the month — and possibly beyond — remains to be seen, but suffice to say he sounds fully dialed in to Boston through the remainder of 2018.

Thumbnail photo via Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports Images