Mohamed Salah Wins FIFA Puskas Award For Soccer’s Best Goal Of 2017-18

Mohamed Salah has won the 2018 FIFA Puskas Award for his sensational goal against Everton at Anfield last season.

The Liverpool forward produced a moment of brilliance to light up his first Merseyside derby appearance, spinning away from his marker in the area before curling a shot into the far top corner.

Watch Salah’s goal vs. Everton from a few more angles.

And that strike was honored Monday at a ceremony in London, topping a shortlist of 10 goals nominated for 2018 Puskas Award following an online poll of fans.

Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com