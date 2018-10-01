Mookie Betts Discusses AL Batting Title After Red Sox’s Win Vs. Yankees

Mookie Betts officially locked up the American League batting title after he exited the 10-2 victory over the New York Yankees on Sunday afternoon at Fenway Park.

The Boston Red Sox outfielder had a stellar year at the plate, finishing with a .346 average, 32 home runs, 80 RBIs and 30 stolen bases. He also completed all of this while missing 26 games this season.

After Sunday's victory, Betts discussed what it meant to be crowned the AL batting champion, noting it's not something he takes for granted.