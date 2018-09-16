Mookie Betts Injury: Red Sox Star Exits Game With ‘Left Side Soreness’

Hold your breath, Boston Red Sox fans.

Mookie Betts exited Sunday’s game against the New York Mets with left side soreness, the team announced. The star outfielder was removed shortly after attempting to gun down a runner at home plate.

"Left side soreness" is the early word on Betts. Will be evaluated further. Notice they did not use the word "oblique." That said, the left oblique is on your left side. — Tom Caron (@TomCaron) September 16, 2018

It’s worth noting that Betts missed the first 10 days of June with a left abdominal strain.

There’s no good time to lose a player of Betts’ caliber, but this especially is worrisome considering how close the playoffs are. The Red Sox likely will be extra cautious with the 25-year-old going forward.

Betts is hitting .338 with 29 homers, 71 RBIs and 28 stolen bases this season.