NBA Rumors: Celtics Signing Marcus Georges-Hunt To Training Camp Deal

The Boston Celtics reportedly are making a move to fill out their training camp roster.
ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Friday, citing sources, that the C’s were finalizing a contract with guard Marcus Georges-Hunt.
Wojnarowski noted that Georges-Hunt could possibly find his way onto Boston’s regular-season roster due to Jabari Bird’s current legal issues.
Bird was arrested earlier this month on domestic violence charges after a college student who he was dating alleges he strangled to the point of unconsciousness. Prosecutors allege that Bird choked her a dozen times, threw her against a wall and drug her by her ankles.
Bird has pleaded not guilty and is being held on $50,000 bond.
As for Georges-Hunt, he played for Boston’s G-League affiliate, the Maine Red Claws, during the 2016-17 season. He also played five games for the Orlando Magic during that season. Last year, Georges-Hunt played in 42 games for the Minnesota Timberwolves.
He is a strong, versatile guard but is unlikely to play a big role for Boston at any point this season.
Thumbnail photo via Brace Hemmelgarn/USA TODAY Sports Images
