NBA Rumors: Celtics Working Out Familiar Face With Jabari Bird In Limbo

The Boston Celtics might consider bringing back a familiar face.

A source​ with​​ knowledge of the situation told The Athletic’s Jay King that free-agent swingman Marcus Georges-Hunt​ will work out for the Celtics on Tuesday in Boston.

Georges-Hunt, who appeared in 42 games with the Minnesota Timberwolves last season, competed in training camp with the Celtics in 2016 and would up landing a roster spot with the Maine Red Claws, Boston’s minor league affiliate.

Georges-Hunt, 24, has averaged just 1.6 points in 5.8 minutes per game over 47 career NBA contests — he also appeared in five games with the Orlando Magic in 2016-17 — but has shown an ability to knock down 3-pointers in the developmental G League. Listed at 6-foot-5, Georges-Hunt averaged 15.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Red Claws during the 2016-17 season.

Tuesday’s workout comes as uncertainty surrounds Celtics guard Jabari Bird, who was arrested over the weekend after an alleged domestic violence incident. Bird reportedly remained in a Boston hospital under guarded watch and had yet to face domestic violence-related charges as of Monday, but police are expected to bring him to court upon his release from the hospital.

Bird, a second-round pick in 2017, is one of 15 Celtics players currently on guaranteed contracts, the maximum allowed by NBA rules during the regular season. The Celtics haven’t said much about his ongoing legal situation — they released a statement saying they’re aware of the alleged incident and are “taking it very seriously” — but it’s fair to wonder whether their reported interest in Georges-Hunt is tied to the uncertainty surrounding Bird about one month away from the regular-season opener.

Thumbnail photo via Brace Hemmelgarn/USA TODAY Sports Images