NBA Rumors: Courtney Lee Wants Knicks To Trade Him To Title Contender

Neither Courtney Lee nor the New York Knicks believe he’s fit for a rebuild.

The Knicks guard wants the team to trade him to a contender for this season’s NBA championship or at least a place in the playoffs, The New York Post’s Marc Berman reported Tuesday, citing an NBA source. The Knicks reportedly are keen to part ways with Lee because his age (32) and contract (two years and $24.9 million remaining) contrast with the overall direction of the franchise.

Lee averaged 12 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 30.4 minutes last season, but his role under new Knicks coach David Fizdale likely will diminish in 2018-19. The Knicks have a glut of shooting guards, with Tim Hardaway Jr. tipped to start and Frank Ntilikina, Damyean Dotson and Allonzo Trier and Kevin Knox expected to play any remaining minutes at the position.

The Knicks reportedly shopped Lee this offseason, and Berman suggests New York might include him in a potential trade offer for Minnesota Timberwolves star Jimmy Butler. However, Berman also describes the Knicks as a “Long shot” to acquire Butler because the Timberwolves probably would demand at least Lee and a first-round pick in exchange, and the Knicks are reluctant to part ways with young assets.

What that means for Lee remains to be seen.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images