NBA Rumors: How Suns Could Factor Into Three-Team Jimmy Butler Trade

The Sacramento Kings reportedly are willing to help facilitate a multi-team trade involving Minnesota Timberwolves star forward Jimmy Butler by using their salary cap space.

Now, another team could get into the trade discussions as a third team to help a deal go through.

Phoenix's pursuit of a starting point guard could factor into the Jimmy Butler trade discussions as a potential third-team partner, league sources tell ESPN. If Minnesota trades for Goran Dragic in a Miami/Butler scenario, that could make Wolves PG Jeff Teague available for Suns. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 26, 2018

Minnesota's Tyus Jones has been another PG on Phoenix's radar, too. https://t.co/djW3tdMyNL — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 26, 2018

Butler’s reported preference is to be dealt to the Miami Heat. The Heat have an All-Star point guard in Goran Dragic they could potentially dangle in any trade.

The Suns’ desire to find a quality starting point guard has been well-documented. They reportedly were interested in Kyrie Irving last summer before the Cleveland Cavaliers ultimately sent him to the Boston Celtics. The Suns have even tried to acquire Celtics backup point guard Terry Rozier.

If the Suns could get Dragic in this Butler trade scenario, that would be very beneficial for a Phoenix squad hoping to make a substantial jump up the standings this season. Jeff Teague is not as much of an upgrade as Dragic, but the T-Wolves point guard certainly is a better player than the Suns’ current options.

