NBA Rumors: Jimmy Butler To Speak With Timberwolves About Future With Team

Yikes.

Just two months removed from reportedly declining a four-year, $110 million extension, Jimmy Butler will speak with Minnesota Timberwolves president and coach Tom Thibodeau and GM Scott Layden on Monday to “have honest conversations” about his future with the team, per Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic.

Jimmy Butler will meet with Tom Thibodeau and Scott Layden on Monday to "have honest conversations about the All-Star's future with the team," sources tell @TheAthleticMIN. Story upcoming. — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) September 15, 2018

Butler certainly will be a very popular man next summer when he will be a restricted free agent. The star swingman can either sign a five-year, $188 million contract to remain with the Timberwolves, or sign a five-year, $139 million contract to sign elsewhere.

To add flame to the fire, there reportedly have been problems in the Timberwolves locker room between Butler and young stars Andrew Wiggins and Karl-Anthony Towns. To go along with the internal issues, it has been reported that Butler wants to team up with fellow 2019 unrestricted free agent Kyrie Irving.

Butler and the Timberwolves brass most certainly could clear up any issues they have previously had, but this meeting could be extremely telling in terms of what direction the franchise will be headed in the next few years.

Will we see Butler don the Timberwolves jersey for another full season, potentially be the final piece for a contending team at the trade deadline or continue the trend of NBA superstars switching team via free agency?

Stay tuned.