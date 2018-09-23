NBA Rumors: Karl-Anthony Towns, T-Wolves Agree To Five-Year Extension

The Minnesota Timberwolves reportedly have set the face of their franchise for years to come.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Karl-Anthony Towns has agreed to a mammoth five-year, $190 million super-max extension to remain with the T-Wolves.

In a deal that cements him as the franchise’s long-term cornerstone, Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns has agreed to a 5-year, $190M super-maximum extension, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 23, 2018

Karl-Anthony Towns released a statement to Wojnarowski, saying: “On June 25, 2015, I was drafted to and committed to the Minnesota Timberwolves. On September 22, 2018, I made a recommitment to the Wolves and have the same feelings of excitement that I felt back in 2015.”

Towns has been at the focal point of the Minnesota offense ever since his debut in the league, earning the 2016 NBA Rookie of the Year Award.

With a brand new contract, Towns will look to build off a career year in which he helped lead the Timberwolves to their first playoff appearance in 13 years while averaging 21.3 points per game and 12.3 rebounds. That performance earned him his first All-Star Game appearance and a spot on the All-NBA Third Team.

The news of Towns’ new contract comes in the wake of the ongoing Jimmy Butler drama, and as such, further cements Towns as the future of the T-Wolves.

