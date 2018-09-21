NBA Rumors: Karl-Anthony Towns Told ‘Wolves He ‘Can’t Co-Exist’ With Jimmy Butler

The Minnesota Timberwolves just can’t get a long.

Earlier this week, star guard Jimmy Butler and head coach Tom Thibodeau met to discuss Butler’s future with the team. The meeting apparently didn’t go well, as the swingman reportedly has requested a trade, with his eye preferably on the Los Angeles Clippers.

While the ‘Wolves deal with Butler’s trade demand, they also have been trying to sign their other star, Karl-Anthony Towns, to an extension, but the Kentucky product has been unwilling to commit long-term to the franchise. Towns’ feet dragging reportedly has nothing to do without the amount of money in the extension, but rather is all about whether or not Butler stillw will be with the team, as the forward reportedly “can’t co-exist” with Butler and also has an issue with Thibodeau.

“They’re offering him as much money as they can,” ESPN 1500’s Darren Wolfson said, via NBC. “I’m led to believe that a big reason why he hasn’t signed it is that he – through his agent, Leon Rose – went to the Wolves and said, “Hey, I can’t coexist with Jimmy. Do something about it.” So, Figure out the Jimmy situation. On top of that – whether it’s right or wrong, this is the way he feels – that it’s been Jimmy and Thibs ganging up on him.”

With the season less than a month away, Minnesota will need to figure out its star’s issues quickly. While the Timberwolves reportedly don’t want to trade Butler, the Marquette product will be a free agent next offseason and it doesn’t sound like he wants to make the Twin Cities his long-term home.

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images