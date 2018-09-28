NBA Rumors: This Super-Team Makes ‘Strong Push’ For Jimmy Butler Trade

Can Jimmy Butler propel the Houston Rockets beyond the NBA stratosphere?

The Rockets are making a “strong push” to acquire the the Minnesota Timberwolves swingman in a trade, Mark Berman of Houston television station KRIV reported Friday via Twitter, citing sources.

NBA sources confirm the #Rockets are making a strong effort to land Jimmy Butler in a trade with Minnesota. — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) September 28, 2018

Butler reportedly is on the trade block in the aftermath of the trade he requested last week during his meeting with Timberwolves head coach and president of basketball operations Tom Thibodeau. The Rockets are among the host of teams pursuing Butler and they’re willing to be “creative” in order to agree terms of a trade, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Sources: Miami has been the most engaged team with Minnesota on a Jimmy Butler trade. So far, no traction with Clippers and Nets. Houston's tried to be creative in its pursuit. It'll be a challenge — although not impossible — to get any Butler deal done without a third team. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 26, 2018

The Rockets boasted the best regular-season record in 2017-18 but lost to the Golden State Warriors in seven games in the Western Conference Finals. They added Carmelo Anthony to an already loaded roster this offseason, and the addition of Butler would strengthen their position as favorites to dethrone the Warriors.

Houston already is more than $32.6 million over the salary cap, according to Spotrac. Trading for Butler and adding the final year of his existing contract, his player option for 2019-20 and/or his potential contract extension in a way that complies with NBA rules will be complicated. A deal might even alter the franchise’s on-court plans for the coming season.

But if the Rockets manage to do so, they’ll be more primed to win now than they currently are.

Thumbnail photo via Thomas B. Shea/USA TODAY Sports Images