NBA Rumors: This Team ‘Trying To Be Creative’ To Acquire Jimmy Butler

First, Jimmy Butler reportedly had his eyes on Los Angeles, then it was New York and most recently it has been South Beach.

But there reportedly is another team that is trying to find a way to acquire the Minnesota Timberwolves disgruntled star in order to further their ascent up the NBA hierarchy: the Houston Rockets.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday that the Rockets are “trying to be creative” in creating a deal for Butler, but it will be difficult without a third team coming in to facilitate the trade.

Sources: Miami has been the most engaged team with Minnesota on a Jimmy Butler trade. So far, no traction with Clippers and Nets. Houston's tried to be creative in its pursuit. It'll be a challenge — although not impossible — to get any Butler deal done without a third team. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 26, 2018

Houston was one win away from knocking off the Golden State Warriors in last year’s Western Conference finals, and adding Butler to the combination of James Harden and Chris Paul would inch the Rockets that much closer to the two-time defending champions.

The Rockets, however, will be hard-pressed to find a way to make the money the work in a deal for Butler. Houston currently is $32.6 million over the salary cap, per Spotrac, and has little available salary to deal, other than Brandon Knight and Marquese Chriss, who they acquired from the Phoenix Suns in the Ryan Anderson trade.

While it appears unlikely for now, never count out Rockets general manager Daryl Morey.

Thumbnail photo via Thomas B. Shea/USA TODAY Sports Images