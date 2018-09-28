NBA Rumors: Timberwolves Asked For Ben Simmons In Jimmy Butler Trade

It appears the Minnesota Timberwolves might be asking for too much in a Jimmy Butler trade.

The star guard reportedly has asked the franchise to trade him, and is eyeing the Miami Heat, Los Angeles Clippers and New York Knicks as potential landing spots.

Despite the guard’s desire to be traded, reports have surfaced that coach and president Tom Thibodeau is asking for a “steep package” that is putting a wrench in potential deals because he has no real desire to trade his star player.

It was reported Thursday that the Philadelphia 76ers and Wolves had discussed a trade, but that the asking price was so high the 76ers bowed out in the early stages.

Just how high was the asking price?

The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor discussed what he’s been hearing on an appearance on Thursday’s edition of “The Bill Simmons Podcast,” and the Wolves might need to lower their asking price.

“One of the things that I’ve heard from a handful of sources is that—with the Sixers for example—the initial offer that they made, the counter-offer was like, ‘We need Ben Simmons in a deal,’” O’Connor said, via Bleacher Report.

Wow.

Butler is a talented two-way player, of that there is no doubt. But he has yet to show the ability to lead a team deep into the playoffs and will be a free agent at the end of this season. Simmons is one of the best young players in the NBA and only will get better as he enters his second full season in the NBA.

If Thibodeau really is sincere in wanting to deal Butler, he will look for a more modest return for a player who could elect to go elsewhere in nine months.

Thumbnail photo via Jeffrey Becker/USA TODAY Sports Images