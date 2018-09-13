NBA Rumors: Timberwolves Don’t Plan To Sign Joakim Noah If Knicks Cut Center

Joakim Noah won’t be running with the “Timberbulls” anytime soon.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are unlikely to add the former NBA Defensive Player of the Year to their roster if the New York Knicks release him, The New York Times’ Marc Stein reported Wednesday via Twitter.

Even the Wolves acknowledge hearing the "Timberbulls" chatter … but word is they have no current plans to pursue Joakim Noah should Noah part ways with the Knicks in the near future as expected https://t.co/0ZyE1xFn3M — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) September 12, 2018

The Knicks reportedly are considering parting ways with Noah, whom it still owes $37.8 million over the final two years of his contract, prior to or during training camp.

Timberwolves head coach and president of basketball operations Tom Thibodeau in the last two years has added four players with whom he worked when he coached the Chicago Bulls between 2010 and 2015: Jimmy Butler, Luol Deng, Taj Gibson and Derrick Rose. These roster moves prompted Chicago Bulls forward Bobby Portis to invent the perfect nickname for the new-look T-Wolves: “Timberbulls.”

However, Thibodeau apparently isn’t getting carried away with Minnesota’s new unofficial moniker, and Noah probably won’t be charging through that door anytime soon.

