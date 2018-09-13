NBA, Seattle Sports Stars Salute Storm, Breanna Stewart On WNBA Finals Win

The thrill of the Seattle Storm’s latest triumph wasn’t lost on their professional and civic brethren.

A host of basketball and Seattle sports stars hailed the Storm on Wednesday night following their championship-clinching win over the Washington Mystics in Game 3 of the WNBA Finals. Many of them reserved special praise for Breanna Stewart, the WNBA and WNBA Finals MVP.

Future Basketball Hall of Famers, LeBron James, Kobe Bryant and Dwyane Wade led the chorus of NBA players.

Congrats @S10Bird @breannastewart & the rest of the @seattlestorm on winning the Championship! Fun to watch y’all play! 🙏🏾👑 — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 13, 2018

Congrts to the @WNBA CHAMPS @seattlestorm … what an amazing season!!! — DWade (@DwyaneWade) September 13, 2018

I’m calling it now!!!! @breannastewart will end up being one of the best to play ever play in the #wnba . You watch👀. She got game!!! — Eric Gordon (@TheofficialEG10) September 13, 2018

The Storm’s championship sparked an outpouring of civic pride from the likes of Seattle natives Isaiah Thomas and Bill Russell, the Boston Celtics legend, who ended his Tweet with a joyful proclamation: #WeRepS3attle.

Some of Seattle’s other professional sports teams also were cheering on the Storm.

As did many of the players who represent those teams, such as Seahawks stars Earl Thomas, Russell Wilson and Frank Clark.

Congrats to the @seattlestorm for winning the WNBA championship! — Frank Clark (@TheRealFrankC_) September 13, 2018

And soccer players Megan Rapinoe, Stefan Frei and Chad Marshall.

Seattle we have some new CHAMPS in town!!!! Congrats @seattlestorm and a special congrats to my fav😍😏 @S10Bird When is the parade!? Where is the party!? 💍👑🎒🔥🏀🏅🎉🎊. — Megan Rapinoe (@mPinoe) September 13, 2018

BIG CONGRATS to @SeattleStorm on being crowned the 2018 WNBA CHAMPIONS!!! 🏆🥇 #SeattleLove — Stefan Frei (@Stefan24Frei) September 13, 2018

Congrats @SeattleStorm!!! 2018 WNBA CHAMPIONS!!! 🏆 🔥🔥🔥 — Chad Marshall (@ChadMarshall14) September 13, 2018

The 2018 WNBA title was the third in the Storm’s history and first in Stewart’s career. The love Seattle is showing them undoubtedly will make them hungry for more.