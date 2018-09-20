NESN Soccer Podcast: Champions League Contenders, Pretenders Revealed Already

The UEFA Champions League returned with a bang.

Gameday 1 of European soccer’s elite competition took place this week, offering the soccer world the dosage of top-level club soccer it was missing since May. The idea of easing into the competition was confirmed to be a pipe dream, as Liverpool and PSG produced a scintillating Group C opener, which the Reds dramatically won Tuesday, while Cristiano Ronaldo was shown a red card in his Champions League debut with Juventus the next day.

In the latest “NESN Soccer Podcast,” our soccer experts, Marc DiBenedetto and Marcus Kwesi O’Mard, break down this week’s Champions League action, detailing the differences between the perceived and legitimate favorites to win the tournament, reviewing how Americans Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie fared and previewing this weekend’s biggest games in the Premier League and Bundesliga.

Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com