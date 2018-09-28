NESN Soccer Podcast: Did Luka Modric FIFA Deserve ‘Best’ Player Award?

Listen to the NESN Soccer Podcast here.

Move over, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. Luka Modric now is FIFA’s “Best Men’s Player.”

That’s what voters decided this week when they named Modric soccer’s top performer in the 2017-18 season. Modric’s exploits as a key cog in Real Madrid’s and Croatia’s midfields earned him the honor and ended Ronaldo’s and Messi’s 10-year stranglehold one of soccer’s most prestigious individual prizes.

But did Modric really deserve to win FIFA’s Best Men’s Player Award for 2017-18? In the latest “NESN Soccer Podcast,” our soccer experts, Marc DiBenedetto and Marcus Kwesi O’Mard, discuss the merits of Modric’s triumph.

O’Mard and DiBenedetto then detail two breaking Premier League transfer rumors. Paul Pogba’s power-struggle with Jose Mourinho might prompt his transfer from Manchester United to Barcelona, and the sudden breakdown of contract talks between Aaron Ramsey and Arsenal signals his potential departure to Chelsea, Manchester United, Juventus or other clubs with which he has been linked.

Finally, O’Mard and DiBenedetto preview big upcoming games that will command global attention, with Chelsea vs. Liverpool and Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid games headlining a soccer-filled Saturday, and Sunday’s Chivas vs. Club America Liga MX “SuperClasico” capping the weekend.

Listen to the latest episode below on Soundcloud or here on the NESN Podcast Network.

Thumbnail photo via YouTube/FIFATv