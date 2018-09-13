NESN Soccer Podcast: Hugo Lloris’ Funny DUI Arrest; USMNT Worth Watching?

The September international break nearly left our cupboards bare.

The inaugural UEFA Nations League kicked off to an unremarkable start. Meanwhile the United States’ youthful men’s national team played exhibition games against Brazil (a defeat) and Mexico (victory), despite extending fans’ wait for a permanent head coach into an 11th month.

The games underwhelmed our soccer experts, Marc DiBenedetto and Marcus Kwesi O’Mard, who decided to rant about meaningless action this week on the “NESN Soccer Podcast.”

However, the story of Hugo Lloris’ DUI arrest last month saved the show. Hear why the 2018 FIFA World-Cup-winning goalkeeper is the subject of one of the funniest legal missteps in recent memory.

Finally, O’Mard and DiBenedetto preview their games of the week, with Saturday’s Tottenham vs. Liverpool and Watford vs. Manchester United game representing the most enticing matchups.

