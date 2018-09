In this edition of Kacie McDonell’s Ram Social Drive, a New England Dunkin’ store in Attleboro, MA sold tea in a ‘Philadelphia Eagles World Champions’ cup, Tiger Woods’ doppelgänger showed up to TPC Boston and was taking photos with fans and how Cincinnati Reds’ Joey Votto traded a fan his jersey for the ‘Joey Votto for President’ t-shirt he was wearing.

Thumbnail photo via Mark Konezny/USA TODAY Sports