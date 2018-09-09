NFL

NFL Injury Report: Week 1 Injury Updates For Fantasy Football Stars

by on Sun, Sep 9, 2018 at 9:07AM

The NFL is back, but as usual, not all of its players will be ready to go for Week 1.

Star running back Le’Veon Bell is the most notable absence as he continues his holdout from the Pittsburgh Steelers. Yet other big names — Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen and Cleveland Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon among them — are dealing with nagging injuries that could jeopardize their status for Sunday’s opening games.

Fantasy football owners obviously have a keen interest in whether these players will suit up, so check out the live blog below throughout the day for the latest injury news across the league.

Darren Hartwell Sun, Sep 9, 20189:12am

Some Patriots-Texans injury news: Both Pats rookie running back Sony Michel and Texans wide receiver Will Fuller aren’t expected to play, per Adam Schefter.

Darren Hartwell Sun, Sep 9, 20189:11am

Josh Gordon indeed will make his return for the Cleveland Browns today.

Darren Hartwell Sun, Sep 9, 20189:10am

Good news for the Carolina Panthers, as tight end Greg Olsen reportedly has been cleared to play.

