NFL Injury Report: Week 1 Injury Updates For Fantasy Football Stars

The NFL is back, but as usual, not all of its players will be ready to go for Week 1.

Star running back Le’Veon Bell is the most notable absence as he continues his holdout from the Pittsburgh Steelers. Yet other big names — Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen and Cleveland Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon among them — are dealing with nagging injuries that could jeopardize their status for Sunday’s opening games.

Fantasy football owners obviously have a keen interest in whether these players will suit up, so check out the live blog below throughout the day for the latest injury news across the league.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images