NFL Injury Report: Week 2 Injury Updates For Fantasy Football Stars

The NFL’s high injury rate doesn’t appear to be dropping anytime soon.
A slew of big-name players suffered injuries in Week 1, many of which have jeopardized their status for Week 2: Will Leonard Fournette be able to suit up against the New England Patriots? Can Aaron Rodgers make his triumphant return against the Minnesota Vikings?
The reports already are trickling in this Sunday morning, so follow along in the live blog below for the latest injury updates for all notable players as we approach kickoff.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
A bit of good news for Tennessee’s offense in Sunday’s Titans-Texans matchup: