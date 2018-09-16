NFL

NFL Injury Report: Week 2 Injury Updates For Fantasy Football Stars

by on Sun, Sep 16, 2018 at 8:45AM

The NFL’s high injury rate doesn’t appear to be dropping anytime soon.

A slew of big-name players suffered injuries in Week 1, many of which have jeopardized their status for Week 2: Will Leonard Fournette be able to suit up against the New England Patriots? Can Aaron Rodgers make his triumphant return against the Minnesota Vikings?

The reports already are trickling in this Sunday morning, so follow along in the live blog below for the latest injury updates for all notable players as we approach kickoff.

Darren Hartwell Sun, Sep 16, 201810:36am

A bit of good news for Tennessee’s offense in Sunday’s Titans-Texans matchup:

Darren Hartwell Sun, Sep 16, 20189:09am

Los Angeles Chargers wideout Travis Benjamin sounds like a true game-time decision, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter:

Darren Hartwell Sun, Sep 16, 20189:08am

The following players listed as questionable are expected to be active today, per NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport:

— Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver DeSean Jackson
— Green Bay Packers receiver Davante Adams
— Houston Texans wide receivers DeAndre Hopkins and Will Fuller V
— Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and tight end Vance McDonald
— Indianapolis Colts running back Marlon Mack
— Detroit Lions running back LeGarrette Blount
Darren Hartwell Sun, Sep 16, 20189:00am

Marcus Mariota still could start today, but these updates don’t not bode well for the Tennessee Titans quarterback or his offense: 

Darren Hartwell Sun, Sep 16, 20188:54am

Things don’t look good for Leonard Fournette’s status against the New England Patriots.

Darren Hartwell Sun, Sep 16, 20188:48am

Here’s the latest on Aaron Rodgers: The Green Bay Packers quarterback will play on a sprained knee today barring any pregame setbacks, per NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

